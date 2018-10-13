The Great ARTdoors Festival

Combining world-class art and the great outdoors, the Hambidge Center’s Great ARTdoors Festival presents tours of the artists' studios, art installations and demonstrations, an art hike to visit the growing collection of on-site art installations, visits to the historic gristmill, an invitational show & sale of pottery and handmade wares, U-Do-Raku (choose a pot, glaze it yourself, and have it fired), native plant sale, and activities for children of all ages. There will be plenty of live music - including traditional mountain bluegrass by Oliver Rice & the Blue Ridge Mountain Boys, the bluesy folk songs of Jake Xerxes Fussell, and the New Orleans-inspired music of Groovemasters Brass Band - plus we'll be serving up fresh local food, featuring an old-fashioned pig roast and homemade veggie chili.

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door, kids 12 & under get in FREE