Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Backyard campout at Sky Meadows

June 25, 2022 12:00 p.m. - June 26, 2022 12:00 p.m.

Historic Area.

Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First-time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs, including the Fishing is Fun program, s'mores, nature hikes, special presentations and more.

Space is limited. Advanced reservations are $30 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner on Saturday, breakfast on Sunday, and parking are included in your campsite fee. Reservations are required and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-american-campout-tickets-317144526817.