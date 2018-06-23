Great American Campout

to Google Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs, including the Fishing in Parks program, a demonstration by Dogs East search and rescue, a campfire sing-a-long, s'mores, nature hikes, hearth cooking demonstrations and more.

Space is limited. Advanced reservations are $30 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in your campsite fee. For reservations call 1-800-933-PARK.

Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Great American Campout - 2018-06-23 12:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

Roanoker Logo 2018

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: