Grayson Highlands Fall Festival

The 2023 Festival will be held the Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24 from 10am until 5pm both days.

Since 1976 the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Inc. and Grayson Highlands State Park have entertained tens of thousands of people each year with their live exhibits of Appalachian culture. Step back into a simple age when horses and mules ground cane into juice to be boiled into sorghum or molasses; when apple cider was the soft drink of the time; when fresh apples were cooked in a copper kettle over an open fire all day long to render apple butter; when Saturday night was reserved for fiddling; and making music with the neighbors. Such was the lifestyle of the early Appalachian pioneers.