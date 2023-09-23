Grayson Highlands Fall Festival
Grayson Highlands State Park 829 Grayson Highlands Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia 24363
Grayson Highlands Fall Festival is a fundraising event for he Rugby volunteer fire department and rescue squad. It features craft vendors with a variety of handmade crafts. Old time and bluegrass music on Saturday and gospel music on Sunday. There is a wild pony auction on Saturday at 2. Concessions are provided by the fire department and rescue squad. It will be on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs