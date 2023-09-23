Grayson Highlands Fall Festival

Grayson Highlands State Park 829 Grayson Highlands Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia 24363

Grayson Highlands Fall Festival is a fundraising event for he Rugby volunteer fire department and rescue squad. It features craft vendors with a variety of handmade crafts. Old time and bluegrass music on Saturday and gospel music on Sunday. There is a wild pony auction on Saturday at 2. Concessions are provided by the fire department and rescue squad. It will be on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs
276-233-8237
