Join us for a day full of fun and laughter as we celebrate our annual Grape Stomp Fest! We will have live music all day, local vendors, a kids tent, and our Lucy-look-a-like contest. Grape stomping will be at 2 and 4 p.m. with souvenir papers. There will also be a BBQ lunch for sale.

$25 admission includes souvenir glass and inclusion in all activities.