Join George on a ride through the Tennessee mountains!

Ride from downtown city streets to winding mountain roads. Gran Fondo Hincapie-Chattanooga begins in the center of the River City before taking you on a scenic ride along the Tennessee River and ascending Sequatchie Mountain. Celebrate your finish (and your survival of Sequatchie Mountain) at our family festival, with beverages and free food for you and your friends.

New! Age group awards will be given for Gran & Medio courses.