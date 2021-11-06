Grains & Grits Spirits & Food Festival
Townsend Visitors Center 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, Tennessee 37882
The Townsend Grains & Grits Festival is a festival of southern spirits and gourmet grub. We have created a unique opportunity for you to experience our thriving craft spirits and gourmet food community, while discovering some of the region’s legendary distillers and blenders, taking place in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.
