Gospel Music Weekend

Dominion Valley Park 415 Dominion Valley Ln, Stuart, Virginia 24171

Bring your chairs to sit back  rest, relax, and  fill your heart with the live gospel music at Dominion Valley Park. This is an outdoor event  with two large shelters in case of rain.  Concessions are available. 

Dominion Valley Events is now a non-profit.  It is our goal to continue to provide great Gospel Music to our area.

Concerts & Live Music
276-694-4245
