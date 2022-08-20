Good Ol' Boys on the Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
×
Orchard at Altapass
Good Ol' Boys Performing on the Orchard Pavilion
Good Ol' Boys, from Morganton, is a four-piece long time, ol' time music, Orchard favorite. https://youtu.be/PH3zk-EYQFY. Join them for this free concert
Info
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor