Gold Rush Days are always held the third full weekend in October.

It is a time for thousands to come and see fall colors peaking and celebrate Dahlonega's 1828 discovery of gold. Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors gather around the Public Square and Historic District in support of this annual event. It is estimated that a crowd of over 200,000 visit over the weekend to join in the fun and excitement!

The Gold Rush Days Festival has been voted one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Join them in downtown Dahlonega and you will see why!