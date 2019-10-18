GO Outside Festival (GO Fest)

Rivers Edge Sports Complex 210 Reserve Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Go Outside Festival, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outside recreation. By combining the things outdoor enthusiasts love - camping, music, gear, races, and demos all in a beautiful outdoor setting – GO Fest is a celebration of everything outdoors.

Info

Rivers Edge Sports Complex 210 Reserve Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540-835-3191
please enable javascript to view
