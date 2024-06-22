Let's Go Hiking!

× Expand Virginia State Parks Let's Go! Adventures logo

Historic Area.

Take your first steps on the path to adventure. Hiking is a year-round activity that you can enjoy with friends, family, a k-9 companion, or on your own. The Let's Go Adventure staff will introduce you to the equipment and skills needed to hit the trails safely. Discover what to carry in your pack, what other gear you might need, how to read a map, and proper trail etiquette. This 1-2 hour long program is limited to 20 participants and will be on easy terrain.

$10/car parking fee.