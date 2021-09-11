Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Turner Pond.

Join Girl Scouts from across the state in this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks. Join rangers and volunteers for activities showcasing the aquatic life of Turner Pond. Registration for this event is not required, and girl scouts of all ages are welcome. For any questions, please contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 ical