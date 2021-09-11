Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Turner Pond at Sky Meadows

Turner Pond.

Join Girl Scouts from across the state in this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks. Join rangers and volunteers for activities showcasing the aquatic life of Turner Pond. Registration for this event is not required, and girl scouts of all ages are welcome. For any questions, please contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

$10/car parking fee.