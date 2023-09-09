Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Trail maintenance

Lost Mountain Entrance

Girl Scouts love state parks and getting their hands dirty! Join us at Sky Meadows for this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks. Give back to the park with a service project helping with trail maintenance on the Shearman's Mill Trail. This trail is an easy 1.05-mile trail located on the Lost Mountain side of the park. Meet at the Horse Barn at Lost Mountain at 10 a.m. No experience is required and tools are provided. Please dress for the weather, and be sure to wear sturdy hiking boots and tall socks. Bring water, lunch, bug spray, and sunscreen. No open-toed sandals or flip-flops.

For free parking, Girl Scouts must reach out to their Council for a parking pass. Otherwise, there is a $10/car parking fee.

Overflow parking is located at the Turner Pond entrance.