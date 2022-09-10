Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers View from Piedmont Overlook

See the park, yourself in the park, and take action- this day is all for Girl Scouts! Join Girl Scouts from across the state in this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks.

Participants will kick off this weekend of discovery with self-guided activities geared toward Daisy, Brownie, and Junior scouts. Receive a special Virginia State Parks patch after successfully completing the activities. Booklets will be available for pick up in the Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For free parking, Girl Scouts must reach out to their council for a parking pass.

On Saturday, September 10th, get your hands dirty with a service project working in our American Chestnut Plot. One hundred years after a blight decimated American Chestnut trees, Sky Meadows State Park has teamed up with the Virginia Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation to grow and maintain an American Chestnut seed orchard to one day repopulate the forests with American Chestnuts. Join rangers and volunteers with the American Chestnut Foundation as we mulch and tend to various needs of the orchard. Meet at the Carriage Barn in the Historic Area at 10 a.m. No experience is required. Please dress for the weather, be sure to wear sturdy hiking boots, and bring water, lunch, bug spray, and sunscreen.

$10/car parking fee.