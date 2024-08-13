Gilmer County Fair
to
Ellijay Lions Club Fairground 1729 South Main Street, City of East Ellijay, Georgia 30540
Fair Dates: August 13 thru 18
Dates: Hours:
13th thru 15th 5 PM until 10 PM
16th and 17th 5 PM until 11 PM
18th 2 PM until 8 PM
Gate Admission Prices: Adults $5.00 | Students $3.00 | Children 6 & under Free
Ride Prices: $25 Armbands | Individual Tickets Available
Bring an old pair of glasses, cell phone, or hearing aid and get a $1 off a single gate admission.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family