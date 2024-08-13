Gilmer County Fair

Ellijay Lions Club Fairground 1729 South Main Street, City of East Ellijay, Georgia 30540

Fair Dates:   August 13 thru 18

Dates:                        Hours:

13th thru 15th            5 PM until 10 PM

16th and 17th             5 PM until 11 PM

18th                            2 PM until 8 PM

Gate Admission Prices: Adults $5.00 | Students $3.00 | Children 6 & under Free                  

Ride Prices: $25 Armbands | Individual Tickets Available

Bring an old pair of glasses, cell phone, or hearing aid and get a $1 off a single gate admission. 

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
706-635-5901
