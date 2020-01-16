Country Couples Pattern Partner Dance Weekend

A weekend of Pattern Partner dancing is a great dance weekend with instructor Karen Mudge of Kickin’ Kountry. Let’s dance at Pipestem! A three-night (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) and a two-night package (Friday and Saturday) will be available this year. The three-night package for two individuals in a standard lodge room beginning on Thursday evening includes a review of 2018’s dances and evening dancing, lunch on Friday, meet and greet on Friday evening with instruction and dancing on Friday and Saturday, dinner on Saturday evening and breakfast on Sunday morning. The two-night package for two individuals in a standard lodge room beginning on Friday evening includes meet and greet on Friday evening, instruction and dancing on Friday and Saturday evenings, dinner on Saturday evening and breakfast on Sunday morning. Rates available for room upgrade, as well as add-on for quad room occupancy. Instruction and evening Pattern Partner Dances without accommodations or meals is also available. Care to linger longer, ask your reservation specialist about discounts for additional nights.