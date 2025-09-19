Ghost Train

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

All aboard for safe, scary fun at Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train! This family-friendly Halloween event is packed with thrills, chills, and plenty of smiles. Ride the haunted steam train through the dark, explore the Haunted House, wander through the Freaky Forest, and hit the Main Street Dance Party.

Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, laugh at the Puppet Show, and experience all their favorite amusement rides lit up after dark. It’s spooky fun designed for all ages—from tiny cowpokes to brave grown-ups.

Attractions Include:

Haunted House

Freaky Forest

Trick-or-Treating

Main Street Dance Party

Amusement Rides (lighted up at night)

Puppet Show

And more surprises around every corner

Tickets: Advance tickets required. This event sells out fast—reserve early.

Great For: Families, young kids, grandparents, Halloween lovers, train enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a safe but spooky night out in the NC mountains.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
877-893-3874
