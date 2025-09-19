× Expand Tweetsie Railroad All Aboard the Ghost Train at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, N.C. It's safe scary fun for the whole family!

All aboard for safe, scary fun at Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train! This family-friendly Halloween event is packed with thrills, chills, and plenty of smiles. Ride the haunted steam train through the dark, explore the Haunted House, wander through the Freaky Forest, and hit the Main Street Dance Party.

Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, laugh at the Puppet Show, and experience all their favorite amusement rides lit up after dark. It’s spooky fun designed for all ages—from tiny cowpokes to brave grown-ups.

Attractions Include:

Haunted House

Freaky Forest

Trick-or-Treating

Main Street Dance Party

Amusement Rides (lighted up at night)

Puppet Show

And more surprises around every corner

Tickets: Advance tickets required. This event sells out fast—reserve early.

Great For: Families, young kids, grandparents, Halloween lovers, train enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a safe but spooky night out in the NC mountains.