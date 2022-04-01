Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

Union County Schools Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

OUR 2022 FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD APRIL 1-2.

We’ll be featuring Sheila Arnold, Bill Lepp, Sam Payne, Gayle Ross, Kim Weitkamp, and many other fantastic tellers. Stay tuned for more details!

Thank you to the many individuals who donated and to the following organizations and businesses for supporting our 2020 and/or 2021 events: National Endowment for the ArtsGeorgia Council for the ArtsGeorgia Humanities CouncilSouth ArtsNorth Georgia Community FoundationBlairsville-Union County Chamber of CommerceUnion County Commissioner's OfficeUnited Community Bank in BlairsvillePeach State Federal Credit UnionWalmart Supercenter #3874 in DawsonvilleWalmart Supercenter #4616 in ClevelandAvid BookshopByron Herbert Reece SocietyNora Roberts FoundationAlexander's StoreBlue Ridge Mountain EMC, and Jacky Jones Ford.

