Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia

Look forward to the 2020 Fall Festival! With its mild temperatures and beautiful scenery there is no better place to be than the North Georgia Mountains in the fall. Each October, the 9-day event features exciting musical performances, Arts & Craft vendors, educational demonstrations, a flower show, and more!

Musical Line-Up:

Friday, October 9th - Bellamy Brothers & Georgia Mountain Fair Band

Sunday, October 11th - The Family Sowell, The Isaacs & Georgia

Monday, October 12th - Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone & The Grains of Sand Band

Tuesday, October 13th - Lee Greenwood & High Roads

Wednesday, October 14th - Pam Tillis & Lost Saints

Thursday, October 15th - T. G. Sheppard & Lindsay Beth Harper

Friday, October 16th - Neal McCoy & Mango Strange

Additional Events

:

October 11th - Interfaith Worship Service @ 11 am with Levi Bowman

October 13th - Military Day (Free Admission to Veterans & Active Soldiers)

1 Day Pass: $12

3 Day Pass: $33 (

valid any 3 days *except Oct. 10th & 17th)

Fun Fair Pass: $70

(valid any 7 days *except Oct. 10th & 17th)

Info

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
706-896-4191
