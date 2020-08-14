70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair

to Google Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Look forward to the 70th annual Georgia Mountain Fair, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this summer! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer. With first class musical performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions and a glimpse into North Georgia’s rich history and culture, the Fair provides something for every member of the family.

Info

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546 View Map
to Google Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - 70th Annual Georgia Mountain Fair - 2020-08-14 00:00:00