Georgia Mountain Fair Rodeo
June 26 & 27, 2020 at 8 pm
Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for a Rodeo! Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world-class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top of the line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!
Admission:
$15 Adult
$10 Children (ages 6-12)
5 & under Free!
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
