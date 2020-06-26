Georgia Mountain Fair Rodeo

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia

Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for a Rodeo! Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world-class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top of the line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!

Admission:

$15 Adult

$10 Children (ages 6-12)

5 & under Free!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That
706-896-4191
