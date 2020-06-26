× Expand Georgia Mountain Fair Rodeo June 26 & 27, 2020 at 8 pm

Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for a Rodeo! Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world-class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top of the line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!

Admission:

$15 Adult

$10 Children (ages 6-12)

5 & under Free!