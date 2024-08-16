× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Look forward to TWO GREAT WEEKENDS at the 73rd Annual Georgia Mountain Fair, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this summer! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer. With first class music performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions and a glimpse into North Georgia's rich history and culture, the Fair provides something for every member of the family!