Look forward to the 70th annual Georgia Mountain Fair, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this summer! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer. With first-class musical performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions, and a glimpse into North Georgia’s rich history and culture, the Fair provides something for every member of the family! This year we have a new midway - Amusements of America

Musical Line-Up:

Friday, August 14th - Balsam Range & Raven & Red

Saturday, August 15th - The Gatlin Brothers & Andrew Chastain Band

Sunday, August 16th - The Primitives, Inspirations & Chris Rumfelt

Monday, August 17th - Ronnie McDowell & Highridge

Tuesday, August 18th - T. Graham Brown & Country River Band

Wednesday, August 19th - The John Conlee Show & Tommy Townsend

Thursday, August 20th - Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, & Kentucky Just Us

Friday, August 21st - Georgia Mountain Fair Band

Additional Events:

August 14th - The Flower Show Opens

August 15th - Georgia Mountain Fair Parade @ 11 am

August 17th - Miss Georgia Mountain Fair Beauty Pageant @ 8 pm

August 18th - Military Day (Free Admission to Veterans & Active Soldiers)

August 18th - Photography Contest/Exhibits open

Demonstrations Daily: Hot Glass Academy

2-3 Shows Daily: A Grizzly Experience

Free Parking - Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Sponsored by Towns County Tourism

1 Day Pass- $12

3 Day Pass- $33 (valid any 3 days)

Fun Fair Pass- $90 (valid ALL 9 days)