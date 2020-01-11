Georgia Clay Council Exhibit

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Clay artists from the Georgia Clay Council hosts an exciting exhibit at the Art Center from January 11 – February 22. Multiple artists will be represented with various styles and techniques all within the universally loved medium of clay. Opening reception is January 11, 5-7pm.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
