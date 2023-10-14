Georgia Apple Festival & Apple Arts on the Square

For 52 fun-filled years, the Georgia Apple Festival has brought two exciting weekends in October to Gilmer County. Ellijay and East Ellijay hosts hundreds of vendors with handmade, hand-crafted items, on-site demonstrations, live music, and delicious fair food.

The festival is named after the ripening apples that you can find all over the area at local orchards. Despite its growth from a small arts & crafts show to the four-day event that it has become today, the Georgia Apple Festival continues to be a big show with a small-town feel.

Apple Arts on the Square is the sister festival of the Georgia Apple Festival and takes place in downtown Ellijay the same weekends. Stop by for lots of delicious eats!