Geminids Meteor Shower Experience

Have you ever wished upon a star? Now is your chance! Enjoy an evening under the stars observing the Geminids Meteor Shower at our historic, mountaintop, Internationally Certified Dark Sky Park! The Geminids meteors are often bold, white and bright. On a dark night, you can often catch 50 or more meteors per hour in a dark, moonless sky. The greatest number of meteors typically fall in the wee hours after midnight. Astronomers and telescopes will also be available earlier in the evening to view the dark skies.

PARI is offering two ticket options to this event. The first is an EVENING TICKET to enjoy observing the meteor shower and the night sky through PARI telescopes. The second option is the OVERNIGHT CABIN PACKAGE for two people that includes dinner, a tour, sunset hike, observing the meteors, night sky observing, an overnight stay in a cabin quarter, and breakfast.

The overnight cabin package is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be given unless PARI cancels the event.

