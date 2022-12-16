Geminids Meteor Shower Experience

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 1 Pari Drive, Rosman, North Carolina 28772

The Geminids meteors are often bold, white and bright. On a dark night, you can often catch 50 or more meteors per hour in a dark, moonless sky. These meteors are sure to dazzle brighter than the holiday lights. Grab your coats, hot coffee or hot chocolate, friends and family then come to PARI for an unforgettable winter night.

The greatest number of meteors typically fall in the wee hours after midnight. Astronomers and telescopes will also be available earlier in the evening to view the dark skies.

For additional information please email PARI at programs@pari.edu.

Preregistration is required!

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
8288625554
