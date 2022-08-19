The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place in downtown Gatlinburg and surrounding area August 18-21. Nestled in the heart of The Great Smoky Mountains, the three-day conference and live music event will feature nightly shows by hit songwriters and artists in venues around the city. Headline shows include Grammy Award winning artist, Larry Gatlin, Brady Seals, Carl Jackson and Tim Stafford among others. Visit Website for tickets and more information.