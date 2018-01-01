Visitors can soak up the spirit of the season from the comfort of a Gatlinburg Trolley by taking the relaxing Gatlinburg Winter Magic Trolley Ride of Lights.

The specially designated trolleys carry their guests on a memorable journey through downtown and adjacent Hwy. 321, allowing everyone to experience the magical wonder of Gatlinburg Winter Magic. Trolley times are at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30.

Featuring one-of-a-kind LED lighting displays along Gatlinburg’s famous downtown Parkway, adjacent River Road, and the triangle juncture of the two, the latest $1.6 million-plus rollout of custom designed and fabricated lighting displays are marked by sections reminiscent of winter forests, evergreens and romance. The Hwy. 321 route features an injection of bright displays as well.