October 5-22, 2023

Daily, 10 am to 5 pm – Opening Day Extended til 7 pm

“Voted One Of The South’s Most Popular Events” -Southeast Tourism Society

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair October is the premier holiday shopping destination! We are your one-stop-shop for everyone on your list. Join us in our 48th year of celebrating arts and crafts in the Smokies. Visit over 200 of the finest craftspeople from all over the United States. Watch as they demonstrate their skill, answer questions and offer their unique art for sale. Artisans in nearly 400 fairs voted our Fairs 5th All-Time Favorite Fair in the nation!

Tickets available at both entrances to the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Admission for adults is $10; children 17 and under free with paid adult. Multi-Day Pass included for free with photo ID presented at the Office. Live music shows daily. See more below.

Click to Contact Us or Give us a call if you have any questions – 865-436-7479

* Unlimited returns, stop by the Office on Aisle 500 before you leave to convert to a multi-day pass for free. ID required.