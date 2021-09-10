× Expand The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute The Milky Way at PARI

Join PARI on Friday, September 10, 2021 for Gas Giant Night as Jupiter and Saturn will be dazzling on either side of the moon tonight. Come relax as PARI astronomers share all about these great worlds with hands on activities and the best NASA images. Finally step outside for an evening viewing session as you gaze through our telescopes to see the red spot and the rings for yourself along with star clusters, nebulae and the Milky Way.

The evening will begin with arrival from 4-5pm. With the CABIN PACKAGE or the CAMPING PACKAGE you get to enjoy Gas Giant Night, an evening under the stars and observing through our telescopes at our historic, mountaintop Internationally certified Dark Sky Park, an overnight stay in one of our cabin quarters, a pre-packaged dinner on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.

This event is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be issued unless PARI cancels the event.

Preregistration is required.

CABIN PACKAGE – REGISTER HERE

CAMPING PACKAGE – REGISTER HERE

https://www.pari.edu/events/gas-giant-night/