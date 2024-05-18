Garden Lover's Day

Birdsong Pleasure Garden 196 Long Fort Rd , Luray, Virginia 22835

The Hill Valley Garden Club invites you to…

Garden Lover’s Day

May 18th, 10-4 pm, 2024

At Birdsong Pleasure Garden, Luray, VA

Proceeds benefit Environmental Scholarships

Plant Sale ~ Trees, Shrubs, Natives, House Plants

Raffle Ticket Sales ~ Win Gift Certificates from our Donors:

Bluestone Perennials, The Coffee Shop, Cross Creek Nursery,

Hummingbird Hills Natives, Ivy Nursery, Lewis Ginter,

Main St. Bakery, Merrifield, Monticello, Plant More Natives,

7 Bends Nursery, Shenandoah Music Theatre, Spelunker’s,

Village Garden Center, Wisteria Vineyards,

Woodthrush Natives, and more!

Enjoy...Garden Tours, Unique Garden Plantings, Soothing Water

Features ~ all woven together over three acres.

$15.00 per person includes one raffle ticket

Refreshments ~ Local Artisans ~ Rain or Shine

Free Parking ~ 1414 Longs Road, Luray, Virginia

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
5407439389
