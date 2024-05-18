Garden Lover's Day
Birdsong Pleasure Garden 196 Long Fort Rd , Luray, Virginia 22835
Birdsong Pleasure Garden
Garden Lover's Day ~ Garden Tours, Plant Sales, Artisans, Music, Food & Wine, Raffle Ticket sales. Proceeds benefit Environmental Scholarships and Land Preservation in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
The Hill Valley Garden Club invites you to…
Garden Lover’s Day
May 18th, 10-4 pm, 2024
At Birdsong Pleasure Garden, Luray, VA
Proceeds benefit Environmental Scholarships
Plant Sale ~ Trees, Shrubs, Natives, House Plants
Raffle Ticket Sales ~ Win Gift Certificates from our Donors:
Bluestone Perennials, The Coffee Shop, Cross Creek Nursery,
Hummingbird Hills Natives, Ivy Nursery, Lewis Ginter,
Main St. Bakery, Merrifield, Monticello, Plant More Natives,
7 Bends Nursery, Shenandoah Music Theatre, Spelunker’s,
Village Garden Center, Wisteria Vineyards,
Woodthrush Natives, and more!
Enjoy...Garden Tours, Unique Garden Plantings, Soothing Water
Features ~ all woven together over three acres.
$15.00 per person includes one raffle ticket
Refreshments ~ Local Artisans ~ Rain or Shine
Free Parking ~ 1414 Longs Road, Luray, Virginia