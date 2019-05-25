GARDEN JUBILLE FESTIVAL

Garden Jubilee highlights more than 260 vendors spaces lining Main Street. Learn tips and tricks from regional gardening experts located throughout the festival. Local and regional nurseries will be selling 1000’s of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard to find plants on every block of the festival. Crafters create distinctive garden art to enhance the beauty of your yard. There will be handmade lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, yard art, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, as well as soaps and pottery. Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons to transport their many purchases.