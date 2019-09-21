Furry 5K at Pets in the Park

The Augusta Regional SPCA is holding our Furry 5K Fun Run on September 21, 2019 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, VA. We are excited to provide a competitive, dog-friendly, and fun 5K race for the community. We are inviting runners and walkers alike to participate, and even to enter their dogs as race competitors!

Walk, Run, come to have fun! Prizes will be awarded in human and pet divisions!

Race starts at 9:00 a.m.

Entry fee: $25 in advance / $30 on race day

Race day registration from 8:00-8:45 a.m. Pre-register online, in person, or by mail. Visit our website for further details!

https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Staunton/Furry5KatPetsinthePark