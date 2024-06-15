× Expand WMSR Steam train rides through the mountains.

Join us for a scenic ride on the rails!

The Frostburg Flyer departs from Cumberland, Maryland, and takes you through the beautiful Allegheny Mountains to Frostburg. During your ride, you will cross over creeks, streams, and bridges, travel through a 916-foot-long tunnel, and enjoy stunning views of the mountains. Once you reach Frostburg, you will have 90 minutes to explore the shops and restaurants.

Coach Class is located indoors and equipped with heating and air conditioning for your comfort. The Open Air Car provides you with a fresh air experience and the full sights, sounds, and smells of mountain railroading. A concession car is also available for your enjoyment. If you are traveling with a group of four or more, the Lunch and Table Classes are perfect for you. You can enjoy table seating and service from a private attendant, and full bar service. Your Lunch Class ticket includes a private attendant, a full bar to purchase adult beverages, complimentary soft drinks, and a champagne toast. It also includes a sandwich and a full food menu.

A Table Class ticket offers you the choice of a turkey sandwich and chili, roast beef sandwich and chili, or grilled cheese and tomato soup. The ticket price includes meals, and you can purchase additional soups and desserts as well.

If you are 21 years old or above, Lounge Class is perfect for you. You can enjoy the scenic views of Mountain Maryland from the comfort of leather chair seating. The Fireball Lounge is also available for groups looking for a more intimate environment in Lounge Class. The amenities include a champagne toast upon boarding, full-service cash bars, and a buffet of complimentary appetizers.

All seating is assigned on the Frostburg Flyer, please book in advance to ensure your entire party can be seated together. Boarding begins approximately 30 minutes before departure. This trip is 4.5 hours long including the layover in Frostburg.