From Rock to Bach Music Festival

It's ORCMA's All-Day Music Festival with a diverse array of ensembles and soloists performing on two stages. Returning for its 10th year in 2024, the event features special Chamber Music guests Canta Libre performing at the Fundraising Dinner. And you won't want to forget the Silent Action with unique gifts and experiences for the right bid! More information on performing groups is coming soon!

Saturday, March 9, 2024

All Day! 10:00 AM –8:30 PM

Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalists Church

809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge