For almost 40 years, the tradition of the Friday Night Jamboree has been celebrated. Energetic string bands play lively tunes for flatfoot dancing, mixed with slower numbers for two-steps. The night begins with a gospel set at 6:30 pm, and the dance music starts at 7:30 and continues until 10:00 pm. Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree are available at the door starting at 4:45 pm, $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees), and limited seating is available.

5/5/23 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband

5/12/23 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Raistlin Brabson & Up Jumped Trouble

5/19/23 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business

5/26/23 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett

7:30 Dance Set: Mac Traynham & Mountain Locomotive