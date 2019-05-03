Friday Concert Series
Historic 1908 Courthouse 107 E. Main Street, Independence, Virginia 24348
Come enjoy live music every Friday Night from the first Friday of May through the end of October. The Historic Union County Court House will host musical performances from country, folk, bluegrass and several other genres throughout the night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a maximum of 200 seats., so early arrival is suggested. There is no admission fee for these concerts.
Info
