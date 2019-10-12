Fresco Festival

The Episcopal Parish of the Holy Communion in Ashe County NC invites you to the annual "Festival of the Frescoes, Oct. 12th from 9am until 4pm on the grounds of the old Mission House across the street from Holy Trinity Church. Waiting for you, rain or shine, will be handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, a silent auction, raffles, music, lunch, activities for children, and an incredible indoor yard sale called Granny's Attic . You can also visit the world-famous frescoes by artist Ben Long and his students. For more information, see our website http://www.holycommunionparish.org or call Linda at 336 982 9538.