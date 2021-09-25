French & Indian War Weekend
to
Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia
Co-sponsored by Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society and Virginia Regiment Captain George Mercer's Company
3rd Annual French & Indian War Weekend at Historic Abrams Delight in Winchester, Virginia.
18th Century colonial encampment with historical interpretation of Colonial forces in the French and Indian War on the Western frontier with presentations of the British and French forces as well as the Native American experience on the frontier. The event is free.
History, Kids & Family