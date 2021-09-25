French & Indian War Weekend

Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia

18th Century colonial encampment with historical interpretation of Colonial forces in the French and Indian War on the Western frontier with presentations of the British and French forces as well as the Native American experience on the frontier. The event is free.

History, Kids & Family
