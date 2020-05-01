French Broad River Festival
Hot Springs Spa and Campground Downtown, Hot Springs, North Carolina 28743
French Broad River Festival takes place every year during the first weekend of May in beautiful Hot Springs, North Carolina. Come spend the weekend with family and friends listening to great regional and national recording artists. Enjoy shopping for new outdoor gear at the Live Auction or with one of our many art and craft vendors. Try participating in the "Paddle with the Pros", the Kid's Bike Race, or the Annual French Broad River Raft Race. Come on out!
Info
Hot Springs Spa and Campground Downtown, Hot Springs, North Carolina 28743 View Map