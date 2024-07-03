Freedom Food Festival
Downtown Lexington 101 South Main St, Lexington, Virginia 24450
Freedom Food Festival
On July 3, Main Street in downtown Lexington is converted into a community street and music festival featuring live music, beer/wine sales, desserts, and tasty July 4th picnic-style fare. This fundraiser pairs local celebrity chefs and restaurants with area non-profits in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. FREE admission. Rain or Shine.
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family