Freedom Festival

Celebrate Independence Day with PLAY Roanoke on Friday, July 5th at River’s Edge South.

Music & Fun Zone!

5:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Bring the whole family to celebrate during Independence weekend at River’s Edge South. This FREE Festival will have inflatables, trampolines, and more! Hang out and enjoy FREE Music until 9:30 PM with beer for sale and a variety of food truck options all day. The FUN Zone will be open from 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM.

5 Points Music Sanctuary lineup:

6:00 – 7:00 PM: TBD

7:15 – 8:15 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 1)

8:30 – 9:30 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 2)

Free Fireworks Display

River’s Edge Park

Starting at 9:30 PM

Look to the sky above River’s Edge North for a 15-minute firework show starting at 9:30 PM.