Freedom Festival
to
The Rivers Edge Park Roanoke, Virginia
Celebrate Independence Day with PLAY Roanoke on Friday, July 5th at River’s Edge South.
Music & Fun Zone!
5:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Bring the whole family to celebrate during Independence weekend at River’s Edge South. This FREE Festival will have inflatables, trampolines, and more! Hang out and enjoy FREE Music until 9:30 PM with beer for sale and a variety of food truck options all day. The FUN Zone will be open from 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM.
5 Points Music Sanctuary lineup:
6:00 – 7:00 PM: TBD
7:15 – 8:15 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 1)
8:30 – 9:30 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 2)
Free Fireworks Display
River’s Edge Park
Starting at 9:30 PM
Look to the sky above River’s Edge North for a 15-minute firework show starting at 9:30 PM.