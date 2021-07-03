Freedom Fest & Fireworks

× Expand Bryson City NC / Swain County Chamber of Commerce Fireworks above the Heritage Museum dome.

Arts & Crafts street festival with food vendors and kids activities, 10 am - 6 pm. Live Music 6 - 10 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm.

The fun begins at 10 am, when Everett Street is closed for our favorite arts, crafts, food and music festival followed by a super fireworks show at 10 pm. Visit our restaurants or food trucks for dining indoors or on a patio, or at shady picnic tables or pavilions. And you’ll find food vendors with all your holiday favorites – funnel cakes, shave ice, Philly cheese-steak sandwiches, BBQ, kettle corn and more.

Crafts vendors include pottery, wood-working, photography and art, jewelry, stained glass and more. (10 am – 6 pm)

There’s a kid’s activity area at Riverfront Park with bounce house for the little ones, plus a slide, monster truck combo, and 30-foot obstacle course. $5 wristband for all-day play.

Great music at Railroad Square – Beginning at 6 pm, Kevin Daniel (southern rock and blues) will perform until 8 pm. Then Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats (voted Asheville’s #1 Rock Band for 5 consecutive years, 2016-2020) will take the stage until the Best Fireworks Show in the Smokies begins at 10 pm.