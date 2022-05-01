Free the Trees: Volunteer Opportunity

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Rolling Meadows Trail

Lost Mountain Entrance.

Dive into nature with the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in a collaborative effort to free a stately red oak from the invasive plant species that surround it. Ecologist and ancient tree expert Michael Gaige will tell us about this 150+-year-old “wolf tree” at the top of the Rolling Meadows trail.

Wear clothes made with sturdy cloth to protect yourself from thorns, hats and sunscreen to protect from sun, insect repellent to fend off ticks, and bring water, snacks, gardening gloves, and tools to help remove vines and weeds. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the worksite is approximately 1.5 miles from the Lost Mountain parking lot.

Please sign up and indicate what type of tool you will bring, if any, in SignUp Genius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44afaf2dabfbc70-free . Some tools will be provided.

This event is led by the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in collaboration with Sky Meadows State Park.

Parking fee is waived.