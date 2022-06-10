FREE Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival: June 10 – 19, 2022

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Harry Houdini – Magician and Skeptic (Will be portrayed by Larry Bounds)

Houdini led a life of mystery and controversy. He was a world renowned magician, an escape artist, an author, and an avid collector and historian. He was a pioneering filmmaker and aviator. He debunked con men and fake mediums who used magician’s tricks to cheat the public and was the frequent subject of their death threats. He trained police officers in improved restraint techniques and wrote a guide for surviving mine collapses. Nearly a hundred years since his untimely death, Ehrich Weiss, as Houdini, remains the most famous magician in history.

Outdoors: Arrive early for seating under the Tent at Greenville Tech or bring your own lawn seating.