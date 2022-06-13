FREE Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival: June 10 – 19, 2022

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Georgia O’Keeffe, portrayed by Leslie Goddard

Georgia O’Keeffe was an independent woman who broke the rules and forged her own unique place in the world of arts. Her style is familiar from the bold, miraculous canvases that gave rise to her legend. Her face is familiar for the astonishing Alfred Stieglitz photographs that captured her wisdom and haunting beauty.

Her innovative impressionist images challenged perceptions and constantly evolved. She not only painted the world around her, she created a world where gigantic brilliant flowers and cow skulls; cavernous valleys and haunting skylines; parched deserts and wide skies, and even the artist herself achieve their undisputed domain. Through her vision, they grew large to cover the canvas and expand to become another world.

She not only created art; she created a world.

Outdoor event. Bring your own lawn seating.