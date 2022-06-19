FREE Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival: June 10 – 19, 2022

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Eisenhower, portrayed by Doug Mishler

The Eisenhower presidency led the nation through both the darkest years of the Cold War as well as the Red Scare fanaticism of Joseph McCarthy, the rapidly escalating Civil Rights Movement and the burgeoning military industrial complex.

But before Eisenhower was a President, he was a General – not just any General but the Supreme Commander of the polyglot Allied forces.

And before World War II could end, he’d have bring together the land, air and sea forces of the coordinated efforts of 12 nations in what became known as the largest invasion force in human history. He’d have to maintain control of national egos, his own temper, supply chains and even the weather. Failure was not an option.

